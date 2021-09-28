Market cap of Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] reaches 2.98B – now what?

Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UNIT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.02% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.48%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference.

Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, is scheduled to participate at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 12:25 PM ET on September 23, 2021.

You may access a live webcast of the virtual event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.

Over the last 12 months, UNIT stock rose by 32.15%. The one-year Uniti Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.66. The average equity rating for UNIT stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.98 billion, with 231.80 million shares outstanding and 223.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, UNIT stock reached a trading volume of 2216021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNIT shares is $13.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Uniti Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Uniti Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on UNIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uniti Group Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77.

UNIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, UNIT shares dropped by -0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.48, while it was recorded at 12.75 for the last single week of trading, and 11.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uniti Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Uniti Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

UNIT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uniti Group Inc. go to 34.00%.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,430 million, or 84.00% of UNIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,290,881, which is approximately 2.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,380,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.51 million in UNIT stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $258.4 million in UNIT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

127 institutional holders increased their position in Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ:UNIT] by around 16,306,104 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 9,431,043 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 166,806,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,543,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNIT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,847,267 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,023,151 shares during the same period.