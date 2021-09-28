Market cap of Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] reaches 1.26B – now what?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] gained 8.27% or 0.11 points to close at $1.44 with a heavy trading volume of 14263530 shares. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Denison Announces Decision to Advance Wheeler River to Feasibility Study Stage and Selection of Wood PLC as Independent Lead Author.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that the Wheeler River Joint Venture (“WRJV”) has approved the initiation of an independent Feasibility Study (“FS” or the “Study”) for the In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) mining operation proposed for the Phoenix uranium deposit (“Phoenix” or the “Project”). The Company is also pleased to announce the selection of leading global consulting and engineering firm Wood PLC (“Wood”) to lead and author the FS in accordance with Canadian Securities National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). View PDF version.

David Cates, Denison’s President & CEO, commented, “The ISR de-risking activities we’ve completed since the publication of the Pre-Feasibility Study (‘PFS’) for Wheeler River in 2018 have been designed to support the completion of a future Feasibility Study, and the results to date have further confirmed the technical viability of the Project – leading to the decision to advance the Project and initiate the formal Feasibility Study process.

It opened the trading session at $1.35, the shares rose to $1.46 and dropped to $1.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNN points out that the company has recorded 32.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -380.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.30M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 14263530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 114.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 244.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2249, while it was recorded at 1.4000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0853 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.