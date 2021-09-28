Market cap of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] reaches 8.57B – now what?

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: COG] price surged by 8.46 percent to reach at $1.72. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy Announce Results of Early Participation in Private Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) (“Cabot”) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) (“Cimarex”) announced that, in connection with the previously announced offers to eligible holders (as defined herein) to exchange (each an “Exchange Offer” and collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes issued by Cimarex as set forth in the table below (the “Existing Cimarex Notes”) for (1) up to $2,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by Cabot (the “New Cabot Notes”) and (2) cash, and related consent solicitations by Cimarex (each, a “Consent Solicitation” and, collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Cimarex Notes (the “Proposed Amendments”), as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 21, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”), the following principal amounts of each series of Existing Cimarex Notes have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly revoked):.

Title of Series of Existing Cimarex Notes.

A sum of 12214251 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.92M shares. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares reached a high of $22.10 and dropped to a low of $20.78 until finishing in the latest session at $22.06.

The one-year COG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.28. The average equity rating for COG stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COG shares is $21.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $19, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on COG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for COG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for COG in the course of the last twelve months was 38.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

COG Stock Performance Analysis:

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.89. With this latest performance, COG shares gained by 49.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.88 for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.84, while it was recorded at 20.10 for the last single week of trading, and 17.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +24.20. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Total Capital for COG is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.69. Additionally, COG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] managed to generate an average of $398,666 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

COG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation go to 40.83%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,892 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 46,555,418, which is approximately 68.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,670,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in COG stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $969.79 million in COG stock with ownership of nearly 2.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG] by around 76,833,112 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 55,702,363 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 270,552,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,087,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COG stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,814,842 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 11,418,240 shares during the same period.