Market cap of Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] reaches 271.62M – now what?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] loss -4.61% or -0.73 points to close at $15.09 with a heavy trading volume of 9101193 shares. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Aehr Test Systems Reports Record Bookings in First Quarter of Fiscal 2022; Raises Annual Guidance Approximately 80% on Strength of Semiconductor Test and Burn-in Sales for Electric Vehicles.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended August 31, 2021. The Company also raised its revenue guidance for fiscal 2022 by approximately 80% to at least $50 million.

Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results:.

It opened the trading session at $15.90, the shares rose to $16.50 and dropped to $14.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEHR points out that the company has recorded 547.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1212.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, AEHR reached to a volume of 9101193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for AEHR stock

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.90. With this latest performance, AEHR shares gained by 112.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 547.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 886.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.21 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.19 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.21.

Return on Total Capital for AEHR is now -24.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.13. Additionally, AEHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] managed to generate an average of -$25,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]

There are presently around $70 million, or 19.10% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,898,534, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,047,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.81 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.42 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly 1.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 52,403 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 285,278 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,281,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,619,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,775 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 213,550 shares during the same period.