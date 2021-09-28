Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.88%. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Leap Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced the closing of a public offering of 27,568,072 shares of its common stock, which includes the sale of an additional 4,740,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, and of pre-funded warrants to purchase 8,771,928 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds to Leap from this offering were approximately $104 million, including $7.25 million invested by our collaborator and existing investor BeiGene, Ltd., before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Leap.

Piper Sandler & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC acted as book-running managers for the offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated acted as lead manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, LPTX stock rose by 84.97%. The one-year Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.75. The average equity rating for LPTX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $202.31 million, with 59.67 million shares outstanding and 43.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, LPTX stock reached a trading volume of 8368295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPTX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on LPTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leap Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 134.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

LPTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.88. With this latest performance, LPTX shares gained by 105.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.03 for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 1.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leap Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1902.60. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1854.47.

Return on Total Capital for LPTX is now -122.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.18. Additionally, LPTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] managed to generate an average of -$927,233 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

LPTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. go to -2.49%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77 million, or 48.70% of LPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,476,496, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.61% of the total institutional ownership; HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., holding 3,575,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.77 million in LPTX stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $10.71 million in LPTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTX] by around 750,969 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,793,102 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,050,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,594,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,044 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 861,633 shares during the same period.