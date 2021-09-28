KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts First Solar Inc. [FSLR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] slipped around -2.3 points on Friday, while shares priced at $91.15 at the close of the session, down -2.46%. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Terabase Energy Acquires PlantPredict Utility-Scale Solar Energy Modeling Tool from First Solar.

Solar digital solutions start-up to integrate performance tool into its suite of digital solutions.

Solar digital solutions startup Terabase Energy announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PlantPredict, a predictive solar energy modeling tool, from First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), a leading American solar technology company. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

First Solar Inc. stock is now -7.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSLR Stock saw the intraday high of $93.235 and lowest of $90.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 112.50, which means current price is +34.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, FSLR reached a trading volume of 2180297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $98.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on FSLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.20.

How has FSLR stock performed recently?

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.37. With this latest performance, FSLR shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.07, while it was recorded at 94.20 for the last single week of trading, and 88.30 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to -9.90%.

Insider trade positions for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]

There are presently around $7,484 million, or 82.00% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,337,811, which is approximately -17.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,169,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $835.78 million in FSLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $816.33 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 2.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

264 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 11,428,773 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 11,309,886 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 59,363,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,101,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,002,919 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,627,934 shares during the same period.