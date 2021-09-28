Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] is 29.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] closed the trading session at $38.56 on 09/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.52, while the highest price level was $39.60. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Invitation Homes Prices Equity Offering.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced the pricing of an offering of 12,500,000 shares of Invitation Homes common stock at a price to the public of $40.00 per share. As part of the offering, Invitation Homes has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Invitation Homes intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, working capital, repayment of indebtedness, acquisitions and renovations of single-family properties and for related activities in accordance with its business strategy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.83 percent and weekly performance of -3.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, INVH reached to a volume of 5920654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $44.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 91.50.

INVH stock trade performance evaluation

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.88 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.34, while it was recorded at 39.83 for the last single week of trading, and 34.70 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.29 and a Gross Margin at +10.44. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.24.

Return on Total Capital for INVH is now 0.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.72. Additionally, INVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] managed to generate an average of $166,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 56.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 10.79%.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,475 million, or 97.90% of INVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,612,092, which is approximately 0.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,721,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in INVH stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.07 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly -1.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 43,959,535 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 59,582,422 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 453,373,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 556,915,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,252,906 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,984,137 shares during the same period.