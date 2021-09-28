For Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL], Analyst sees a rise to $0.65. What next?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.7389 during the day while it closed the day at $0.73. The company report on September 21, 2021 that SKYMINT Acquires 3Fifteen Cannabis and Completes Concurrent $78 Million Financing From SunStream Bancorp and Merida Capital, Solidifying its Position as Michigan’s top Cannabis Cultivator, Manufacturer, Retailer, and Employer.

Transactions Expand SKYMINT’s Retail Footprint to 30+ Locations Exiting 2021 and Provides $78 Million of Capital to Execute on Near-Term Accretive Opportunities.

SKYMINT, Michigan’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company, announced the acquisition of 3Fifteen Cannabis, the closing of its concurrent $70 million Senior Secured Term Loan from Tropics LP, an affiliate of SunStream Bancorp Inc. (“SunStream”), a joint venture initiative sponsored by Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL), and its $8 million equity investment from Merida Capital Holdings (“Merida Capital”). These transactions further strengthen SKYMINT’s dominant position within the nation’s third largest cannabis market and provide the Company with a strong balance sheet to execute on accretive opportunities in and outside of Michigan.

Sundial Growers Inc. stock has also gained 6.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNDL stock has declined by -25.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.04% and gained 53.64% year-on date.

The market cap for SNDL stock reached $1.56 billion, with 1.89 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 85.43M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 127539384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

SNDL stock trade performance evaluation

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.33. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 299.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7653, while it was recorded at 0.6981 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9254 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.37 and a Gross Margin at -101.17. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -338.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -29.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$389,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $114 million, or 8.90% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 70,918,251, which is approximately 982.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 22,511,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.39 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $13.73 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 108.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

104 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 104,293,143 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 19,225,854 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 32,509,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,028,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,594,909 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,934,083 shares during the same period.