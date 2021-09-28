Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] moved down -5.00: Why It’s Important

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] loss -5.00% or -0.3 points to close at $5.70 with a heavy trading volume of 2213290 shares. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Cronos Group and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Achievement of Equity Milestone in Partnership to Produce Cultured Cannabinoids.

By achieving commercial scale production of CBG, the companies are on track to enable access to rare cannabis molecules.

Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, and Ginkgo Bioworks (“Ginkgo”), which is building the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced the achievement of the first target productivity milestone in their partnership to produce eight cultured cannabinoids. Ginkgo, which recently announced a business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRNG), serves customers across industries seeking to develop new and better products using biology. Using Ginkgo’s platform for organism design and development, Cronos Group has successfully achieved the productivity target for cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), which will support the Cronos Group’s planned CBG product launch this fall.

It opened the trading session at $5.95, the shares rose to $5.97 and dropped to $5.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRON points out that the company has recorded -38.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, CRON reached to a volume of 2213290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC dropped their target price from $8 to $12.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for CRON stock

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, CRON shares dropped by -12.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.20 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.63, while it was recorded at 5.80 for the last single week of trading, and 8.51 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.88 and a Gross Margin at -61.44. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.57. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of -$145,767 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]

There are presently around $295 million, or 11.30% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,978,393, which is approximately 31.087% of the company’s market cap and around 47.23% of the total institutional ownership; CHESCAPMANAGER LLC, holding 8,327,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.46 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.32 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly 3.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 8,331,220 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 4,978,912 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 38,367,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,677,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 278,614 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,277,982 shares during the same period.