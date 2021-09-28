CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] gain 19.72% so far this year. What now?

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.58%. The company report on September 23, 2021 that CNX Midstream Partners LP Announces Settlement and Final Results of its Previously Announced Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes Due 2026.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (“CNX Midstream,” “we” or “our”), a wholly owned subsidiary of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) announced the settlement and final results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of its outstanding 6.500% senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 21, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”).

As of the Expiration Time, $157,677,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered, as reported by the information agent for the Tender Offer. CNX Midstream accepted for payment all such Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer and made payment for the Notes on September 22, 2021. CNX Midstream expects to accept for payment all Notes, if any, that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures and to make payment for such Notes on September 24, 2021. Concurrently with the launch of the Tender Offer, CNX Midstream gave notice of its intent to redeem, on October 15, 2021, any and all Notes not purchased in the Tender Offer, pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes, conditioned upon and subject to CNX Midstream’s successful completion of its previously announced notes offering of 4.750% senior notes due 2030, which has been satisfied.

Over the last 12 months, CNX stock rose by 24.57%. The one-year CNX Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.54. The average equity rating for CNX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.89 billion, with 219.90 million shares outstanding and 212.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, CNX stock reached a trading volume of 5890282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $16.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CNX Stock Performance Analysis:

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.58. With this latest performance, CNX shares gained by 20.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.19 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.79, while it was recorded at 11.97 for the last single week of trading, and 13.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNX Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.08 and a Gross Margin at +10.86. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.55.

Return on Total Capital for CNX is now -1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.38. Additionally, CNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] managed to generate an average of -$1,072,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CNX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 35.70%.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,591 million, or 93.00% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ with ownership of 28,166,481, which is approximately -4.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,567,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.52 million in CNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $248.46 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly 6.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 12,904,262 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 14,338,422 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 173,177,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,420,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,473,572 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,176,927 shares during the same period.