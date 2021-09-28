Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Revenue clocked in at $13.20 million, up 79.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] gained 0.91% or 0.05 points to close at $5.54 with a heavy trading volume of 7007213 shares. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Study Finds the Combination of Optical Genome Mapping and Short-Read Sequencing Provides a Comprehensive Genome Analysis for Lung Cancer Samples and Enables the Discovery of New Biomarkers.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced a study finding the combination of optical genome mapping (OGM) and short-read next-generation sequencing (NGS) provides a comprehensive genome analysis for lung cancer samples and enables the discovery of new biomarkers. This study, appearing in the September 7th peer-reviewed issue of Cell Reports describes how the combination of OGM and NGS aids in the detection of structural variants (SVs) in non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC), the most common form of lung cancer.

Non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) is the leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide. Genomic structural variations (SVs), including large indels, inversions, duplications, and translocations, are essential causes of alterations in gene expression and are recognized as hallmarks in tumorigenesis. In this study, recurrently SV-disrupted genes were significantly enriched in cancer-related pathways highlighting the importance of OGM for detecting all classes of SVs. This study utilized short-read NGS and Bionano’s OGM to obtain high-technical-confidence somatic SVs to investigate candidate oncogenes in cancer patients. An essential role of high-technical-confidence somatic SVs guided the identification of two new oncogenes (TRIO and SESTD1) in NSCLC.

It opened the trading session at $5.558, the shares rose to $5.67 and dropped to $5.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BNGO points out that the company has recorded -24.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1078.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.91M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 7007213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 120.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 841.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.71 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading, and 6.79 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.40 and a Current Ratio set at 31.90.

There are presently around $414 million, or 27.00% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,332,984, which is approximately 435.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,855,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.3 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $41.64 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 6619.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 50,882,461 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 19,455,533 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 4,305,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,643,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,354,468 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 10,954,580 shares during the same period.