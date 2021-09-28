Barclays slashes price target on Abbott Laboratories [ABT] – find out why.

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] closed the trading session at $120.58 on 09/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $120.45, while the highest price level was $123.50. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Abbott Hosts Conference Call for Third-Quarter Earnings.

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) will announce its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, before the market opens.

The announcement will be followed by a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. Central time (9 a.m. Eastern), and will be accessible through Abbott’s Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com. An archived edition of the call will be available later that day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.13 percent and weekly performance of -3.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, ABT reached to a volume of 6455598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $132.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Abbott Laboratories stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ABT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ABT stock trade performance evaluation

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, ABT shares dropped by -3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.28 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.08, while it was recorded at 124.01 for the last single week of trading, and 118.48 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 12.53%.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $158,527 million, or 75.30% of ABT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 147,844,584, which is approximately 0.871% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,190,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.94 billion in ABT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $10.35 billion in ABT stock with ownership of nearly 0.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,181 institutional holders increased their position in Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT] by around 56,981,377 shares. Additionally, 1,070 investors decreased positions by around 63,420,683 shares, while 382 investors held positions by with 1,194,302,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,314,704,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABT stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,126,541 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 5,641,986 shares during the same period.