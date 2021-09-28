Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Stock trading around $6.39 per share: What’s Next?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] gained 7.31% or 0.44 points to close at $6.39 with a heavy trading volume of 11145767 shares. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Results.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

#1 Canadian LP in Global Medical Cannabis; Total Medical Cannabis Net Revenue Rose 9% Compared to Prior Year; Strong Adjusted Gross Margin before FVA of 68%.

It opened the trading session at $6.01, the shares rose to $6.50 and dropped to $5.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACB points out that the company has recorded -29.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -72.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, ACB reached to a volume of 11145767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

Trading performance analysis for ACB stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.91, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.01 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $217 million, or 20.03% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,741,122, which is approximately 115.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,846,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.33 million in ACB stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $11.63 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 54.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 11,511,658 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 3,097,557 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 19,358,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,967,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,583,810 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,042,414 shares during the same period.