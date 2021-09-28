Argus lifts Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.57% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.36%. The company report on September 8, 2021 that UATP Partners With BitPay To Tap Into Cryptocurrency’s Growing Payment Popularity.

The partnership will attract new business for UATP’s airline members while making payments faster, more secure, and less expensive on a global scale.

UATP is proud to be partnering with the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, BitPay, to offer its Network the ability to accept payments quickly and easily in Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and six other popular cryptocurrencies for travel. Travel and leisure are among the top five items purchased with cryptocurrency based on a recent Pymnts.com survey.

Over the last 12 months, DAL stock rose by 47.01%. The one-year Delta Air Lines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.23. The average equity rating for DAL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.41 billion, with 637.00 million shares outstanding and 635.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.11M shares, DAL stock reached a trading volume of 14415323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $55.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.33.

DAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.36. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.36 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.36, while it was recorded at 42.37 for the last single week of trading, and 43.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Delta Air Lines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.44 and a Gross Margin at -38.23. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.45.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now -23.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,317.34. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,160.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of -$167,365 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 13.31%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,996 million, or 66.30% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,622,784, which is approximately 1.412% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,892,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $961.62 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly -21.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 38,089,572 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 38,573,742 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 334,389,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,053,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,673,641 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 5,172,856 shares during the same period.