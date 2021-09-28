Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] moved down -5.83: Why It’s Important

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] loss -5.83% or -1.2 points to close at $19.38 with a heavy trading volume of 18320662 shares. The company report on September 18, 2021 that Altice USA to Participate in Upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) announces that Dexter Goei, CEO, and Michael Grau, CFO, will participate in the upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021.

The presentation will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 10:30am EDT on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021. To listen to a live webcast, please visit: link.

It opened the trading session at $19.96, the shares rose to $20.095 and dropped to $19.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATUS points out that the company has recorded -41.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 1.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, ATUS reached to a volume of 18320662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $46 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.97. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -30.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.69 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.56, while it was recorded at 22.51 for the last single week of trading, and 33.37 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.32 and a Gross Margin at +45.18. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 8.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $49,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 52.03%.

There are presently around $4,899 million, or 60.00% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 27,000,000, which is approximately -12.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,613,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.12 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $326.84 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 65.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 28,377,295 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 40,104,842 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 184,300,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,782,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,301,543 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 8,788,807 shares during the same period.