why Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.81

Option Care Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPCH] closed the trading session at $24.51 on 09/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.45, while the highest price level was $25.70. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Option Care Health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 9,200,000 Shares of Common Stock.

Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPCH) announced that an affiliate of Madison Dearborn Partners (the “Selling Stockholder”) has agreed to sell 9,200,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price to the public of $26.90 per share in an underwritten public offering. The offering is expected to close on September 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

This sale of shares represents approximately 5.1% of the current shares outstanding. Upon completion of this offering, the Selling Stockholder’s interest in the Company will be reduced to 21.1% of the outstanding shares, from the current 26.2%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 56.71 percent and weekly performance of -4.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, OPCH reached to a volume of 3166545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPCH shares is $27.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Option Care Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Option Care Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on OPCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Option Care Health Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPCH in the course of the last twelve months was 32.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

OPCH stock trade performance evaluation

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, OPCH shares dropped by -5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.26 for Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.46, while it was recorded at 25.24 for the last single week of trading, and 19.94 for the last 200 days.

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Option Care Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Option Care Health Inc. go to 10.00%.

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,593 million, or 97.70% of OPCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPCH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,053,322, which is approximately 58.632% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,109,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.78 million in OPCH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $212.41 million in OPCH stock with ownership of nearly 38.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Option Care Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPCH] by around 30,871,583 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 10,539,794 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 64,373,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,784,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPCH stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,257,403 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,055,518 shares during the same period.