why American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $305.00

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] price plunged by -2.02 percent to reach at -$5.82. The company report on September 24, 2021 that American Tower Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced the pricing of its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2026, 2031 and 2051 in aggregate principal amounts of $600.0 million, $700.0 million and $500.0 million, respectively. The 2026 notes will have an interest rate of 1.450% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.481% of their face value. The 2031 notes will have an interest rate of 2.300% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.444% of their face value. The 2051 notes will be consolidated, form a single series and be fully fungible, with the Company’s outstanding $550,000,000 2.950% senior unsecured notes due 2051 issued on November 20, 2020 and are being issued at a price equal to 97.670% of their face value.

The net proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $1,765.1 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. American Tower intends to use the net proceeds to repay existing indebtedness under its $1.0 billion unsecured term loan, as amended and restated in December 2019 and as further amended, and for general corporate purposes.

A sum of 2269448 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.39M shares. American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares reached a high of $288.425 and dropped to a low of $281.3571 until finishing in the latest session at $282.18.

The one-year AMT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.48. The average equity rating for AMT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $305.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation (REIT) is set at 5.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 156.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AMT Stock Performance Analysis:

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, AMT shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 287.82, while it was recorded at 289.36 for the last single week of trading, and 251.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Tower Corporation [REIT] Fundamentals:

American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) go to 17.01%.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $116,851 million, or 92.80% of AMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,918,458, which is approximately 2.075% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,176,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.64 billion in AMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.11 billion in AMT stock with ownership of nearly 5.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

890 institutional holders increased their position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE:AMT] by around 25,415,496 shares. Additionally, 603 investors decreased positions by around 10,905,920 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 377,778,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,099,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMT stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,852,558 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,772,810 shares during the same period.