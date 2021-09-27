Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] is -85.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.09 during the day while it closed the day at $0.95. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Washington Prime Group Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist Common and Preferred Stock from the NYSE.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) announced its intention to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) its shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”), 7.5% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series H Preferred Stock”), and 6.875% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series I Preferred Stock,” and together with the Series H Preferred Stock, the “Preferred Stock”). The Common Stock is currently listed on the NYSE under the symbol “WPG” with a CUSIP number of 93964W 405; the Series H Preferred Stock is currently listed on the NYSE under the symbol “WPG-H” with a CUSIP number of 93964W 207; and the Series I Preferred Stock is currently listed on the NYSE under the symbol “WPG-I” with a CUSIP number of 93964W 306.

On or about September 20, 2021, the Company intends to file a Notification of Removal from Listing on Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is expected that the last day of trading of the Common Stock and Preferred Stock on the NYSE will be on or about Thursday, September 29, 2021. It is expected that the Company’s Common Stock and Preferred Stock will be removed from listing and registration on the NYSE at the opening of business on or about September 30, 2021.

Washington Prime Group Inc. stock has also loss -10.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WPG stock has declined by -60.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.55% and lost -85.41% year-on date.

The market cap for WPG stock reached $24.70 million, with 24.78 million shares outstanding and 24.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, WPG reached a trading volume of 4019843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Washington Prime Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Prime Group Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.38. With this latest performance, WPG shares dropped by -30.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.20 for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4181, while it was recorded at 0.9610 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1697 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.04 and a Gross Margin at +10.86. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.73.

Return on Total Capital for WPG is now -0.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 604.47. Additionally, WPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 876.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] managed to generate an average of -$393,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 16.10% of WPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPG stocks are: LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC with ownership of 603,004, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.34% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, holding 448,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in WPG stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.37 million in WPG stock with ownership of nearly 106.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG] by around 1,974,465 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 5,146,697 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 3,560,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,560,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPG stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,152,982 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,015,932 shares during the same period.