Wall Street Analyst Resumed CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]. What else is Wall St. saying

CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ: PRTS] loss -3.87% or -0.64 points to close at $15.88 with a heavy trading volume of 2079949 shares. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Michael McDowell Has a Lot to Race For Heading into Las Vegas.

CarParts.com to Support Team’s Historical Push.

Although Michael McDowell and the No. 34 CarParts.com team may be out of the championship hunt, the team still has a lot to race for— which includes making history for Front Row Motorsports (FRM).

It opened the trading session at $16.39, the shares rose to $16.43 and dropped to $15.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PRTS points out that the company has recorded 19.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -68.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 824.59K shares, PRTS reached to a volume of 2079949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTS shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for CarParts.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for CarParts.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on PRTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarParts.com Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.73.

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, PRTS shares dropped by -9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.95 for CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.29, while it was recorded at 16.18 for the last single week of trading, and 16.46 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.07 and a Gross Margin at +33.25. CarParts.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.34.

Return on Total Capital for PRTS is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.69. Additionally, PRTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] managed to generate an average of -$918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 98.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.23.CarParts.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarParts.com Inc. go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $651 million, or 79.60% of PRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTS stocks are: PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,015,920, which is approximately 8.39% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,993,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.54 million in PRTS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $38.83 million in PRTS stock with ownership of nearly 18.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarParts.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ:PRTS] by around 10,996,668 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,088,702 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 22,894,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,980,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,898,329 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,333,849 shares during the same period.