Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] plunged by -$0.69 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $42.35 during the day while it closed the day at $41.81. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Nutanix and Citrix® Team to Power Future of Work.

Partners Join Forces to Help Customers Deliver Secure, Reliable Work from Anywhere.

.NEXT Conference–The future of work is hybrid. Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, and Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) are joining forces to help their customers deliver it. The two companies are announcing a strategic partnership through which they will provide secure, on-demand, and elastic access to apps, desktops, and data from any device, in any location, at any scale through Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and hybrid multicloud deployments of Citrix DaaS and Virtual Apps and Desktops services.

Nutanix Inc. stock has also gained 1.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NTNX stock has inclined by 4.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 55.14% and gained 31.19% year-on date.

The market cap for NTNX stock reached $9.10 billion, with 212.68 million shares outstanding and 205.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 2497574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $47.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price from $45 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $61, while Needham kept a Buy rating on NTNX stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NTNX shares from 30 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.53.

NTNX stock trade performance evaluation

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 17.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.53 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.88, while it was recorded at 41.02 for the last single week of trading, and 32.98 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.29 and a Gross Margin at +78.88. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.17.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -239.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -447.45. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 685.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,645 million, or 77.30% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,633,116, which is approximately 5.818% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,178,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $801.87 million in NTNX stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $785.79 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly 0.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 20,566,053 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 7,710,172 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 130,662,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,938,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,650,360 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,018,188 shares during the same period.