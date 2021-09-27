Wall Street Analyst Initiated Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] jumped around 0.53 points on Friday, while shares priced at $52.85 at the close of the session, up 1.01%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Southwest Airlines Continues Companywide Commitment Toward Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion.

Airline shares progress on previously announced plans.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shared an update with its Employees, Customers, and Partners on the progress the airline has made during the last year and its next steps within the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) roadmap. In September 2020, Southwest Airlines announced Company goals to strengthen and improve efforts to create more diverse, equitable, and inclusive job opportunities and candidate pipelines while championing a welcoming environment for all Employees.

Southwest Airlines Co. stock is now 13.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUV Stock saw the intraday high of $53.20 and lowest of $52.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.75, which means current price is +20.90% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.35M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 7018075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $66.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $66, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 48.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has LUV stock performed recently?

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.68. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.98, while it was recorded at 50.91 for the last single week of trading, and 53.91 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.09 and a Gross Margin at -30.80. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.97.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now -27.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.44. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of -$54,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $24,445 million, or 79.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 56,511,976, which is approximately -4.178% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,432,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.16 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 481 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 28,057,806 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 31,047,578 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 403,430,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,535,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,083,623 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 5,007,102 shares during the same period.