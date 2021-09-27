vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] Stock trading around $1.83 per share: What’s Next?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTVT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.81%. The company report on September 24, 2021 that vTv Therapeutics Announces Results of Multiple Ascending Dose Study and Development Plan for HPP737, an Oral PDE4 Inhibitor for the Treatment of Psoriasis.

HPP737 exhibited favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no dose limiting gastrointestinal side effects.

Results build on data from previous multiple ascending dose study and support advancement of HPP737 into Phase 2 in moderate to severe psoriasis.

Over the last 12 months, VTVT stock rose by 5.78%. The average equity rating for VTVT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.41 million, with 58.62 million shares outstanding and 22.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 660.45K shares, VTVT stock reached a trading volume of 50077145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $12 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2018, representing the official price target for vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on VTVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for vTv Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.92.

VTVT Stock Performance Analysis:

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, VTVT shares dropped by -1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8636, while it was recorded at 1.7440 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2964 for the last 200 days.

Insight into vTv Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 7.20% of VTVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTVT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,758,124, which is approximately 117.703% of the company’s market cap and around 60.97% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 294,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in VTVT stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $0.5 million in VTVT stock with ownership of nearly 53.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTVT] by around 2,158,640 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,583,961 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 384,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,358,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTVT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 673,648 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,229,346 shares during the same period.