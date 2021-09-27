UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Stock trading around $407.08 per share: What’s Next?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] slipped around -0.95 points on Friday, while shares priced at $407.08 at the close of the session, down -0.23%. The company report on September 23, 2021 that UnitedHealthcare to Offer Millions of Members Year-Long Access to Apple Fitness+ at No Additional Cost.

Starting Nov. 1, UnitedHealthcare fully insured members in most states will be eligible to sign up for Apple Fitness+ and get a 12-month subscription at no additional cost.

Employers with self-funded health plans can purchase a similar offer starting next year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock is now 16.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNH Stock saw the intraday high of $407.89 and lowest of $405.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 431.36, which means current price is +27.07% above from all time high which was touched on 08/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 1920013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $461.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $450 to $522, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 7.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 28.31.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 415.71, while it was recorded at 409.77 for the last single week of trading, and 383.13 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 13.02%.

Insider trade positions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $337,228 million, or 89.10% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,566,857, which is approximately -0.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,027,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.1 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $20.54 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly 0.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,335 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 27,027,345 shares. Additionally, 1,004 investors decreased positions by around 25,209,916 shares, while 323 investors held positions by with 776,169,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 828,407,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,464,669 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 622,650 shares during the same period.