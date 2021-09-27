United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] Revenue clocked in at $92.47 billion, up 11.65% YTD: What’s Next?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] gained 0.66% on the last trading session, reaching $188.02 price per share at the time. The company report on September 10, 2021 that UPS Media Statement: UPS enters into agreement to acquire Roadie.

As part of its customer-first strategy, UPS entered into an agreement to acquire Roadie, a technology platform that enables local same-day delivery with operations throughout the U.S.

UPS customers, including large enterprises, are increasingly looking for local same-day delivery solutions for goods of all types, not traditional packages. Roadie often provides service for shipments not compatible with the UPS network because of their size and perishable nature, and often because they are in shopping bags without the packaging required to move through the UPS system.

United Parcel Service Inc. represents 875.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $162.70 billion with the latest information. UPS stock price has been found in the range of $185.80 to $188.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 2300581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $217.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. On April 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UPS shares from 150 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 35.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for UPS stock

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.34 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.40, while it was recorded at 187.85 for the last single week of trading, and 185.44 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +25.80. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.59.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 26.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,224.35. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,739.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $2,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 15.89%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 954 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 31,934,880 shares. Additionally, 947 investors decreased positions by around 21,115,101 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 452,942,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,992,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,195,851 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 1,793,915 shares during the same period.