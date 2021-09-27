Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] moved up 2.86: Why It’s Important

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] closed the trading session at $1.08 on 09/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.05, while the highest price level was $1.135. The company report on September 2, 2021 that TYME Technologies, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Industry Conferences.

TYME Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYME) (the “Company” or “TYME”), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™), announced that Richie Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Porfido, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at two upcoming healthcare conferences as follows:.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.48 percent and weekly performance of 4.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, TYME reached to a volume of 2100319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyme Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

TYME stock trade performance evaluation

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, TYME shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0918, while it was recorded at 1.0340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5104 for the last 200 days.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TYME is now -44.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, TYME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] managed to generate an average of -$1,704,633 per employee.Tyme Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.10 and a Current Ratio set at 16.10.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 9.00% of TYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,835,879, which is approximately -6.805% of the company’s market cap and around 27.40% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,122,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 million in TYME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.07 million in TYME stock with ownership of nearly -66.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME] by around 3,148,766 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 7,793,934 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 4,485,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,427,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYME stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 892,893 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 895,036 shares during the same period.