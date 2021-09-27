The Benchmark Company lifts Meredith Corporation [MDP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Meredith Corporation [NYSE: MDP] jumped around 11.41 points on Friday, while shares priced at $56.30 at the close of the session, up 25.42%. The company report on September 22, 2021 that People en Español Announces “Festival En Casa,” a Virtual Event Celebration Filled with Entertainment & Inspiration.

People en Español’s Festival En Casa will close out Hispanic Heritage Month with a virtual celebration on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15 at 7pm ET on PeopleEnEspanol.com featuring intimate chats with celebrities, inspiring community leaders, and music performances.

Meredith Corporation’s People en Español’s Festival En Casa is back virtual this year to shine a light on industry leaders and celebrities who are making a positive impact in their communities. The free popular entertainment event will be livestreamed on Friday, October 15th at 7PM until 9PM EST on PeopleEnEspanol.com and will be available on demand following.

Meredith Corporation stock is now 193.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDP Stock saw the intraday high of $58.83 and lowest of $54.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.00, which means current price is +208.66% above from all time high which was touched on 09/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 222.19K shares, MDP reached a trading volume of 4577899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meredith Corporation [MDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDP shares is $44.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Meredith Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Meredith Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meredith Corporation is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MDP stock performed recently?

Meredith Corporation [MDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.10. With this latest performance, MDP shares gained by 32.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 358.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.94 for Meredith Corporation [MDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.02, while it was recorded at 46.15 for the last single week of trading, and 33.63 for the last 200 days.

Meredith Corporation [MDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Meredith Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Meredith Corporation [MDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meredith Corporation go to 25.70%.

Insider trade positions for Meredith Corporation [MDP]

There are presently around $2,005 million, or 89.20% of MDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,507,045, which is approximately -3.682% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,282,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.09 million in MDP stocks shares; and ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $154.84 million in MDP stock with ownership of nearly -33.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Meredith Corporation [NYSE:MDP] by around 7,214,035 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 7,973,809 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 20,418,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,606,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDP stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,497,151 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,464,717 shares during the same period.