TELUS International [Cda] Inc. [TIXT] Revenue clocked in at $2.41 billion, up 18.42% YTD: What’s Next?

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. [NYSE: TIXT] traded at a high on 09/24/21, posting a 0.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.00. The company report on September 24, 2021 that TELUS International Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TELUS International) (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) announced the pricing of the upsized underwritten public secondary offering of 14,400,000 subordinate voting shares of TELUS International, at a price of US$34.00 per share, by certain shareholders of TELUS International, including Baring Private Equity Asia. Additionally, the selling shareholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,160,000 subordinate voting shares of TELUS International at the public offering price, less the underwriters’ discount and commissions. The offering has been increased from the previously announced offering size of 12,000,000 subordinate voting shares.

TELUS International is not selling any subordinate voting shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the subordinate voting shares by the selling shareholders. The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3151754 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. stands at 5.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.74%.

The market cap for TIXT stock reached $12.01 billion, with 266.00 million shares outstanding and 51.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 222.85K shares, TIXT reached a trading volume of 3151754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TELUS International [Cda] Inc. [TIXT]?

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has TIXT stock performed recently?

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. [TIXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, TIXT shares gained by 5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.92% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. [TIXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.41, while it was recorded at 35.65 for the last single week of trading.

TELUS International [Cda] Inc. [TIXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TELUS International (Cda) Inc. [TIXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.85 and a Gross Margin at +7.85. TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.51.

Return on Total Capital for TIXT is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. [TIXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 158.94. Additionally, TIXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for TELUS International [Cda] Inc. [TIXT]

There are presently around $1,394 million, or 83.49% of TIXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIXT stocks are: MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP with ownership of 8,514,898, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.55% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 4,835,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.08 million in TIXT stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $136.86 million in TIXT stock with ownership of nearly 4.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. [NYSE:TIXT] by around 17,905,582 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,204,555 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 18,624,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,734,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIXT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,081,329 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 742,629 shares during the same period.