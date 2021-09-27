ROTH Capital lifts GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GlycoMimetics Inc. [NASDAQ: GLYC] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Efficacy and Safety Data for GlycoMimetics’ Lead Investigational Drug Uproleselan Published in BLOOD.

Manuscript highlights MRD negative rate of 69% in the relapsed/refractory patient population.

Efficacy and safety data from a Phase 1/2 clinical study of uproleselan, GlycoMimetics’ lead investigational drug, were published online September 16, 2021 in the journal BLOOD. In the manuscript, scientists highlight an analysis of minimal residual disease (MRD) and report an MRD negative rate of 69 percent in trial participants with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), indicating an enhanced depth of response following addition of uproleselan to salvage therapy. The paper also confirms that uproleselan can be safely combined with an intensive salvage chemotherapy regimen without adding toxicity in both relapsed/refractory and in newly diagnosed older AML patients and builds upon results first reported at the 2018 ASH Meeting. The paper’s lead author, Daniel J. DeAngelo, M.D., Ph.D., of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, noted that “the combination of uproleselan with a standard salvage regimen of mitoxantrone, etoposide and cytarabine (MEC) demonstrated a substantial improvement in both response rate and survival in relapsed/refractory AML patients compared to previously reported results with chemotherapy alone.”.

A sum of 3181083 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 468.02K shares. GlycoMimetics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.3899 and dropped to a low of $2.22 until finishing in the latest session at $2.29.

The average equity rating for GLYC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for GlycoMimetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price from $23 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2019, representing the official price target for GlycoMimetics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $6, while Piper Jaffray kept a Neutral rating on GLYC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GlycoMimetics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLYC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

GLYC Stock Performance Analysis:

GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, GLYC shares gained by 15.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLYC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.52 for GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.09, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GlycoMimetics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC] shares currently have an operating margin of -506.84. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -502.09.

Return on Total Capital for GLYC is now -35.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.20. Additionally, GLYC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC] managed to generate an average of -$944,943 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 108.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.GlycoMimetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72 million, or 65.60% of GLYC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLYC stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 9,544,262, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 9,089,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.81 million in GLYC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.2 million in GLYC stock with ownership of nearly -14.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GlycoMimetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in GlycoMimetics Inc. [NASDAQ:GLYC] by around 2,185,927 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,581,264 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 21,504,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,271,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLYC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 585,330 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,221,708 shares during the same period.