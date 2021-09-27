Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] gain 2.23% so far this year. What now?

Primo Water Corporation [NYSE: PRMW] closed the trading session at $16.03 on 09/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.00, while the highest price level was $16.56. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Primo Water Corporation Announces Investment in Sipple Hydration Stations.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the “Company” or “Primo”), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions direct to consumers in North America and Europe, announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase a minority interest in Sipple Hydration Stations, an innovative network of hydration stations in the UK providing purified & super chilled premium water refills.

The agreement allows Primo to participate in the growing UK market and to expand the Sipple Hydration Stations to other markets in Primo’s footprint. Customers can use their own bottle to refill, or they can purchase a reusable bottle from the hydration station along with one free 500ml refill.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.23 percent and weekly performance of -3.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 786.45K shares, PRMW reached to a volume of 2003150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRMW shares is $20.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRMW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Primo Water Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $18 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Primo Water Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PRMW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Primo Water Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

PRMW stock trade performance evaluation

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, PRMW shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.60 for Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.00, while it was recorded at 16.36 for the last single week of trading, and 16.57 for the last 200 days.

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +57.02. Primo Water Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.03.

Return on Total Capital for PRMW is now 4.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.82. Additionally, PRMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] managed to generate an average of -$23,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Primo Water Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Primo Water Corporation go to 23.70%.

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,374 million, or 74.30% of PRMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRMW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,907,745, which is approximately 1.53% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 9,861,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.08 million in PRMW stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $143.87 million in PRMW stock with ownership of nearly 227.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Primo Water Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Primo Water Corporation [NYSE:PRMW] by around 20,342,563 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 15,921,368 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 111,821,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,085,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRMW stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,392,144 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,570,116 shares during the same period.