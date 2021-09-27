Phillips 66 [PSX] Is Currently -0.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.83% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.06%. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Phillips 66 to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a webcast at noon EDT on Friday, Oct. 29, to discuss the company’s third-quarter 2021 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, https://www.phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

Over the last 12 months, PSX stock rose by 28.74%. The one-year Phillips 66 stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.9. The average equity rating for PSX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.05 billion, with 439.94 million shares outstanding and 436.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, PSX stock reached a trading volume of 2409483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $90.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $95 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $73, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on PSX stock. On April 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PSX shares from 80 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00.

PSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.82 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.51, while it was recorded at 66.45 for the last single week of trading, and 77.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.87 and a Gross Margin at +0.28. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.25.

Return on Total Capital for PSX is now -4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.15. Additionally, PSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phillips 66 [PSX] managed to generate an average of -$278,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

PSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -11.15%.

Phillips 66 [PSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,120 million, or 71.40% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,181,322, which is approximately 0.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,064,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.01 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 1.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 635 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 16,959,985 shares. Additionally, 537 investors decreased positions by around 13,960,624 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 279,482,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,403,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,303,536 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,633,172 shares during the same period.