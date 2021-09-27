PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Revenue clocked in at $74.58 billion, up 3.98% YTD: What’s Next?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] price surged by 0.05 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Frito-Lay® Launches Industrially Compostable Bags with Off The Eaten Path® Brand; Advances in Goal to Design 100% of Packaging to be Recyclable, Compostable, Biodegradable or Reusable across Portfolio by 2025.

Breakthrough Food Packaging Technology Offers Consumers a Positive Choice as part of pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) Strategic End-to-End Transformation with Sustainability at the Center.

Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo® and leader in snacking, introduced an industrially compostable bag for its Off The Eaten Path® brand.

A sum of 2345915 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.00M shares. PepsiCo Inc. shares reached a high of $154.62 and dropped to a low of $153.55 until finishing in the latest session at $154.20.

The one-year PEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.86. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $165.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $145 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 145.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PEP Stock Performance Analysis:

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.51 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.85, while it was recorded at 153.90 for the last single week of trading, and 145.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PepsiCo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +54.87. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.12.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 19.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.74. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $24,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 9.82%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $154,015 million, or 73.30% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,742,994, which is approximately 0.703% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,077,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.43 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.96 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,357 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 40,331,825 shares. Additionally, 1,158 investors decreased positions by around 32,557,568 shares, while 330 investors held positions by with 925,908,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 998,797,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,876,292 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,802,169 shares during the same period.