Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] moved up 1.52: Why It’s Important

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NYSE: PANW] closed the trading session at $490.47 on 09/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $480.13, while the highest price level was $490.99. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Palo Alto Networks Introduces Prisma SASE, a Secure Access Service Edge Solution Converging Networking and Security for the Hybrid Workforce.

Includes new SD-WAN appliance with integrated 5G to accelerate branch transformation and Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) to deliver exceptional user experiences.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) introduced Prisma® SASE, bringing together Prisma Access and Prisma SD-WAN into an integrated cloud-delivered service with industry-leading network security and next-generation SD-WAN to ensure that organizations stay secure and productive while working fluidly between branch offices and home offices, and on the road. A recognized SASE industry leader with nearly 2,500 SASE customers, Palo Alto Networks is introducing further innovations for Prisma SASE, including SD-WAN with integrated 5G to accelerate SASE deployments to branch offices and ADEM to provide an enhanced digital experience for users regardless of location.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.01 percent and weekly performance of 2.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, PANW reached to a volume of 2010902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $479.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $400 to $420. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $425 to $475, while Truist kept a Buy rating on PANW stock. On August 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 425 to 500.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 11.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 75.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 33.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PANW stock trade performance evaluation

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 9.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.99 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 424.29, while it was recorded at 479.40 for the last single week of trading, and 373.32 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.15 and a Gross Margin at +70.05. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.72.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now -6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 588.54. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 332.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] managed to generate an average of -$47,637 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 24.19%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,606 million, or 86.40% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,497,746, which is approximately -0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,845,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.46 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly 4.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NYSE:PANW] by around 7,946,116 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 6,122,592 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 68,720,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,789,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,133,655 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 634,037 shares during the same period.