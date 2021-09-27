Oppenheimer lifts America First Multifamily Investors L.P. [ATAX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. [NASDAQ: ATAX] loss -4.19% or -0.27 points to close at $6.17 with a heavy trading volume of 2677917 shares. The company report on September 24, 2021 that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Beneficial Unit Certificates.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (the “Partnership”) announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,750,000 beneficial unit certificates (“BUCs”) representing assigned limited partnership interests at a price to the public of $6.10 per BUC.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Partnership has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 712,500 BUCs in connection with the offering. Total estimated gross proceeds of the offering are approximately $29.0 million or approximately $33.3 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full.

It opened the trading session at $6.13, the shares rose to $6.3494 and dropped to $6.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATAX points out that the company has recorded 5.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -69.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 124.64K shares, ATAX reached to a volume of 2677917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about America First Multifamily Investors L.P. [ATAX]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2014, representing the official price target for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for ATAX stock

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. [ATAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.53. With this latest performance, ATAX shares dropped by -5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.17 for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. [ATAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.65, while it was recorded at 6.51 for the last single week of trading, and 5.74 for the last 200 days.

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. [ATAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America First Multifamily Investors L.P. [ATAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.74 and a Gross Margin at +87.46. America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.69.

Return on Total Capital for ATAX is now 2.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, America First Multifamily Investors L.P. [ATAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.55. Additionally, ATAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

An analysis of insider ownership at America First Multifamily Investors L.P. [ATAX]

There are presently around $43 million, or 11.60% of ATAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATAX stocks are: GENEOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 1,133,720, which is approximately 0.626% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 737,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.55 million in ATAX stocks shares; and FREESTONE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $4.27 million in ATAX stock with ownership of nearly 4.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in America First Multifamily Investors L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in America First Multifamily Investors L.P. [NASDAQ:ATAX] by around 407,812 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 839,859 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 5,725,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,973,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATAX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 221,356 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 299,218 shares during the same period.