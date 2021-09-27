NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] Is Currently 5.36 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE: NGL] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.43 during the day while it closed the day at $2.36. The company report on August 24, 2021 that NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) announces that Linda Bridges will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective September 30, 2021 and will be reporting to H. Michael Krimbill, the Partnership’s Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Bridges joined the Partnership in June 2016 as the Partnership’s Vice President of Finance and Treasurer and was promoted to Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer in April 2018. Prior to joining the Partnership, Ms. Bridges spent nine years in the commercial division at Bank of Oklahoma, primarily as a lender to both upstream and midstream energy clients. Linda holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma and received her undergraduate degree at Washburn University.

NGL Energy Partners LP stock has also gained 12.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NGL stock has inclined by 0.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.38% and lost -1.67% year-on date.

The market cap for NGL stock reached $290.30 million, with 129.59 million shares outstanding and 122.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, NGL reached a trading volume of 3192312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGL shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGL stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NGL Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for NGL Energy Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on NGL stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NGL shares from 5 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NGL Energy Partners LP is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

NGL stock trade performance evaluation

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.38. With this latest performance, NGL shares gained by 53.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.67 for NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.83, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.28 for the last 200 days.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.02 and a Gross Margin at +9.20. NGL Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.19.

Return on Total Capital for NGL is now 2.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.28. Additionally, NGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 587.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] managed to generate an average of -$639,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.NGL Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL Energy Partners LP go to 3.00%.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $107 million, or 35.80% of NGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGL stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 19,717,009, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 7,319,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.27 million in NGL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $6.62 million in NGL stock with ownership of nearly -18.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NGL Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE:NGL] by around 3,296,561 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 6,510,741 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 35,624,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,431,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 712,845 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,419,248 shares during the same period.