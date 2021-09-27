Market Analysts see Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gaining to $76. Time to buy?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] closed the trading session at $63.32 on 09/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.715, while the highest price level was $63.505. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Statement from Xcel Energy Executive Chairman Ben Fowke on President Biden’s visit to Colorado.

Xcel Energy Executive Chairman Ben Fowke met with President Joe Biden during his visit to the National Renewable Energy Lab in Colorado. Congressional leaders and Colorado Governor Jared Polis were also on hand. Fowke released the following statement after the event:.

“We thank President Biden for visiting the National Renewable Energy Lab in Colorado to see first-hand the innovative, collaborative work being done to deliver a clean energy future in our state.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.02 percent and weekly performance of -1.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, XEL reached to a volume of 3800243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $72.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on XEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

XEL stock trade performance evaluation

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.03 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.98, while it was recorded at 63.23 for the last single week of trading, and 66.82 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.30%.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,125 million, or 78.60% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,291,359, which is approximately 11.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,065,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.66 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly 11.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

395 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 24,157,371 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 16,881,760 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 371,550,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,589,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,693,233 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,460,303 shares during the same period.