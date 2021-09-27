Market Analysts see Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] gaining to $22.50. Time to buy?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.88% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.09%. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Umpqua Holdings Hires Jacquelynne Bohlen as Head of Investor Relations, Promotes Drew Anderson to Chief Administrative Officer.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), the parent company of Umpqua Bank, announced that Jacquelynne (Jacque) Bohlen, CFA, will head investor relations for the bank. She joins Umpqua from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), where she served as managing director and equity research analyst providing coverage of banks in the Western U.S. Bohlen will report directly to Ron Farnsworth, chief financial officer, and will oversee Umpqua’s relationships with shareholders and the larger investment community.

Bohlen replaces Drew Anderson, who has been promoted to a new position as Umpqua’s chief administrative officer, reporting directly to CEO Cort O’Haver. Anderson’s responsibilities include leadership and oversight of enterprise operational functions, including teams focused on data and analytics and the enterprise portfolio management office. He will also chair the company’s executive operating committee.

Over the last 12 months, UMPQ stock rose by 96.58%. The one-year Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.89. The average equity rating for UMPQ stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.34 billion, with 220.59 million shares outstanding and 216.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, UMPQ stock reached a trading volume of 1907367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMPQ shares is $21.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $20 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on UMPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 13.25.

UMPQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, UMPQ shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.26, while it was recorded at 19.36 for the last single week of trading, and 17.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Umpqua Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

UMPQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,997 million, or 92.00% of UMPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,090,203, which is approximately 3.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,465,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.05 million in UMPQ stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $266.32 million in UMPQ stock with ownership of nearly 24.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ] by around 16,443,662 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 12,403,657 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 170,106,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,954,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMPQ stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,740,375 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,947,579 shares during the same period.