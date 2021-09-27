Market Analysts see Prologis Inc. [PLD] gaining to $135. Time to buy?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] traded at a low on 09/24/21, posting a -0.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $127.90. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Prologis to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results; Will Hold Analyst/Investor Webinar.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, will host a webcast and conference call with senior management to discuss third quarter results, current market conditions and future outlook on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

To access a live broadcast of the call, please dial +1 (833) 968-2252 (toll-free from the United States and Canada) or +1 (778) 560-2807 (from all other countries) and enter conference code 1931016. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.prologis.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2018507 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prologis Inc. stands at 1.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.66%.

The market cap for PLD stock reached $95.24 billion, with 739.19 million shares outstanding and 735.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 2018507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $142.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 85.26.

How has PLD stock performed recently?

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.41 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.21, while it was recorded at 128.93 for the last single week of trading, and 114.76 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.15 and a Gross Margin at +38.45. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Total Capital for PLD is now 2.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.84. Additionally, PLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] managed to generate an average of $761,858 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $90,069 million, or 97.40% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,403,510, which is approximately 0.796% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,633,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.55 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.42 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly 1.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 586 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 28,543,061 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 21,587,042 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 654,084,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 704,215,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,768,716 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,785,554 shares during the same period.