Market Analysts see Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] loss -1.82% or -0.44 points to close at $23.67 with a heavy trading volume of 2313062 shares. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Baby Jogger® Introduces Bold New Look with Launch of City Select® 2.

Mixing Functionality and Design, Baby Jogger® Gives Families a New Way to Adventure Together.

Baby Jogger® recently unveiled their biggest brand refresh in seven years, featuring bold, new designs and reimagined gear. Built with confidence so families can explore with ease while adventuring with baby and cultivating their curiosity, the refreshed collection elevates traditional baby gear to be sleeker with an array of chic, new earth-toned colors, finishes, and fabrics, that encompass current trends seen in both the fashion and automotive industries.

It opened the trading session at $23.88, the shares rose to $24.001 and dropped to $23.635, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NWL points out that the company has recorded -11.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, NWL reached to a volume of 2313062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $28.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for NWL stock

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.43, while it was recorded at 23.88 for the last single week of trading, and 25.61 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.63 and a Gross Margin at +32.71. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.20.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 8.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.25. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] managed to generate an average of -$24,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 4.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

There are presently around $8,808 million, or 89.30% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 48,052,088, which is approximately 2.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,758,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in NWL stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $1.03 billion in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 21,367,004 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 16,706,230 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 334,036,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,109,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,722,495 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,467,710 shares during the same period.