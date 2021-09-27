JP Morgan slashes price target on TotalEnergies SE [TTE] – find out why.

TotalEnergies SE [NYSE: TTE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.55%. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Stellantis and TotalEnergies Welcome Mercedes-Benz as a New Partner of Automotive Cells Company (ACC) and Raise Its Capacity Plan to at Least 120 GWh by 2030.

Mercedes-Benz becomes an equal shareholder of ACC along with Stellantis and TotalEnergies, each with 1/3 equity stake.

Mercedes-Benz to provide technology and production know-how to Automotive Cells Company (ACC).

Over the last 12 months, TTE stock rose by 39.65%. The one-year TotalEnergies SE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.66. The average equity rating for TTE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $122.28 billion, with 2.64 billion shares outstanding and 2.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, TTE stock reached a trading volume of 2135190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TotalEnergies SE [TTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTE shares is $60.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TotalEnergies SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TotalEnergies SE is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTE in the course of the last twelve months was 24.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TTE Stock Performance Analysis:

TotalEnergies SE [TTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, TTE shares gained by 5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.72 for TotalEnergies SE [TTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.04, while it was recorded at 45.50 for the last single week of trading, and 45.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TotalEnergies SE Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TotalEnergies SE [TTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.41 and a Gross Margin at +0.82. TotalEnergies SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.05.

Return on Total Capital for TTE is now 0.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TotalEnergies SE [TTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.54. Additionally, TTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TotalEnergies SE [TTE] managed to generate an average of -$60,230 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.TotalEnergies SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TotalEnergies SE go to 34.00%.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,934 million, or 5.70% of TTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTE stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 23,170,344, which is approximately 3.962% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 17,221,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $802.53 million in TTE stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $597.14 million in TTE stock with ownership of nearly -9.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TotalEnergies SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in TotalEnergies SE [NYSE:TTE] by around 12,002,421 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 9,107,819 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 127,692,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,802,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTE stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,593,477 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,644,345 shares during the same period.