HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] Revenue clocked in at $36.72 billion, down -0.58% YTD: What’s Next?

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.04%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that HSBC Launches Venture Growth Financing for High-Growth Businesses and Startups.

HSBC Ventures will provide capital to support growth initiatives for global clients specializing in innovation and technology.

HSBC Group announced the launch of HSBC Ventures, a new US-based business that will provide flexible capital to growth-oriented businesses around the world, furthering their innovation and expansion objectives. As part of this initiative, $100 million will be reserved for partners and clients who are developing climatetech solutions and supporting a net-zero global economy.

Over the last 12 months, HSBC stock rose by 40.08%. The one-year HSBC Holdings plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.77. The average equity rating for HSBC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $104.88 billion, with 4.04 billion shares outstanding and 4.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, HSBC stock reached a trading volume of 2689590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $32.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 297.30.

HSBC Stock Performance Analysis:

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, HSBC shares dropped by -5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.47 for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.02, while it was recorded at 25.22 for the last single week of trading, and 28.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HSBC Holdings plc Fundamentals:

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,404 million, or 1.30% of HSBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 9,472,392, which is approximately -1.98% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,786,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.31 million in HSBC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $93.47 million in HSBC stock with ownership of nearly -10.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

131 institutional holders increased their position in HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC] by around 8,950,752 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 5,623,491 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 39,929,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,503,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSBC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,732,975 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,651,227 shares during the same period.