Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Is Currently -0.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] price plunged by -0.23 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Honeywell Introduces New Robotic Technology To Help Warehouses Boost Productivity, Reduce Injuries.

— Smart Flexible Depalletizer minimizes the need for manual labor in roles that carry risk or injury and are currently experiencing high turnover.

— Solution offers the latest in machine learning and gripping technologies to help unload pallets without requiring any pre-programming or operator intervention.

A sum of 1929403 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.84M shares. Honeywell International Inc. shares reached a high of $220.81 and dropped to a low of $218.47 until finishing in the latest session at $219.19.

The one-year HON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.03. The average equity rating for HON stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $243.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $190 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on HON stock. On August 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HON shares from 166 to 158.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 60.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HON Stock Performance Analysis:

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.61, while it was recorded at 217.31 for the last single week of trading, and 218.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Honeywell International Inc. Fundamentals:

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 12.73%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $115,105 million, or 76.90% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,017,241, which is approximately 0.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,762,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.72 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.62 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -0.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,050 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 21,391,146 shares. Additionally, 909 investors decreased positions by around 25,432,113 shares, while 363 investors held positions by with 478,313,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,136,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,514,801 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,052,584 shares during the same period.