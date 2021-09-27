Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] is 21.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] closed the trading session at $135.48 on 09/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $133.985, while the highest price level was $136.305. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Hilton Honors Extends Global Loyalty Benefits and Unveils 2022 Policies.

Leading the hospitality industry, Hilton Honors announces new policies that let members keep their Status, maintain their Points and reach Status more easily.

As people continue to navigate the changing dynamics of travel, Hilton remains optimistic and committed to providing flexibility to its more than 118 million Hilton Honors members worldwide. Again leading the hospitality industry, Hilton Honors announced that its members can expect to retain their Points and elite status for an extended period of time and earn status more easily in 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.77 percent and weekly performance of 3.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, HLT reached to a volume of 2297389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $133.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $89, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on HLT stock. On August 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 72 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.31.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.96 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.03, while it was recorded at 131.16 for the last single week of trading, and 120.80 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.74 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.49.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.76. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of -$5,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,997 million, or 99.00% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,980,981, which is approximately 0.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,923,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.67 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 5.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 19,583,083 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 18,492,465 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 235,002,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,078,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,530,096 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 8,200,730 shares during the same period.