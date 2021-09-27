For The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX], Analyst sees a rise to $78. What next?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $71.36 during the day while it closed the day at $71.10. The company report on September 17, 2021 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.26 per share payable December 2, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 11, 2021.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies Inc. stock has also gained 0.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TJX stock has inclined by 5.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.66% and gained 4.11% year-on date.

The market cap for TJX stock reached $85.02 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 4742892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $84.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $69, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on TJX stock. On August 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TJX shares from 64 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TJX stock trade performance evaluation

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, TJX shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.23, while it was recorded at 69.95 for the last single week of trading, and 68.22 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.64 and a Gross Margin at +23.68. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.28.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 265.80. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] managed to generate an average of $283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 72.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $76,895 million, or 91.00% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,780,569, which is approximately 1.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 84,969,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.04 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.84 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -5.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 780 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 75,709,675 shares. Additionally, 670 investors decreased positions by around 71,752,111 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 934,046,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,081,508,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,844,735 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 23,114,370 shares during the same period.