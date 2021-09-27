For Entergy Corporation [ETR], Analyst sees a rise to $120. What next?

Entergy Corporation [NYSE: ETR] loss -1.72% or -1.76 points to close at $100.85 with a heavy trading volume of 2402162 shares. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Entergy Provides Update on Hurricane Ida.

Power restored to approximately 932,000 customers.

Following Hurricane Ida making landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana on Aug. 29, Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) announced its utilities have restored power to approximately 932,000 customers, which is 98% of customers affected by the storm. Entergy is still making significant progress in the remaining hardest hit areas of southeast Louisiana. Crews have restored power to all affected Entergy customers in Mississippi.

It opened the trading session at $102.31, the shares rose to $102.955 and dropped to $100.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETR points out that the company has recorded 2.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, ETR reached to a volume of 2402162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Entergy Corporation [ETR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETR shares is $120.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Entergy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Entergy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entergy Corporation is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for ETR stock

Entergy Corporation [ETR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.18. With this latest performance, ETR shares dropped by -11.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.66 for Entergy Corporation [ETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.54, while it was recorded at 105.39 for the last single week of trading, and 102.23 for the last 200 days.

Entergy Corporation [ETR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entergy Corporation [ETR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +24.01. Entergy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.12.

Return on Total Capital for ETR is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.10. Additionally, ETR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 195.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] managed to generate an average of $104,974 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Entergy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Entergy Corporation [ETR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entergy Corporation go to 3.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Entergy Corporation [ETR]

There are presently around $17,610 million, or 88.40% of ETR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,020,636, which is approximately 0.295% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,532,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in ETR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in ETR stock with ownership of nearly 0.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entergy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in Entergy Corporation [NYSE:ETR] by around 11,957,210 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 10,261,314 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 152,402,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,620,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETR stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,222,566 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 963,322 shares during the same period.