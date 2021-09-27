For Atlas Corp. [ATCO], Analyst sees a rise to $16.50. What next?

Atlas Corp. [NYSE: ATCO] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.81 during the day while it closed the day at $15.67. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Kroll Bond Rating Agency Upgrades Seaspan’s Issuer Rating to BB+.

Upgrades Senior Secured Facilities to BBB.

Seaspan Corporation (“Seaspan” or the “Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. (“Atlas”) (NYSE: ATCO), announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency (“KBRA”) has upgraded Seaspan’s corporate rating to BB+ from BB and Senior Secured rating to BBB from BBB-. The ratings upgrade reflects Seaspan’s position as a global leader in containership leasing and substantial progress towards our Capital Plan objectives. The assigned ratings carry a stable outlook.

Atlas Corp. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATCO stock has inclined by 7.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.73% and gained 44.56% year-on date.

The market cap for ATCO stock reached $3.83 billion, with 246.30 million shares outstanding and 184.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 760.61K shares, ATCO reached a trading volume of 3401934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlas Corp. [ATCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATCO shares is $17.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Atlas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $6 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Atlas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on ATCO stock. On May 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ATCO shares from 10.50 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Corp. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATCO in the course of the last twelve months was 43.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ATCO stock trade performance evaluation

Atlas Corp. [ATCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ATCO shares gained by 9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for Atlas Corp. [ATCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.31, while it was recorded at 15.27 for the last single week of trading, and 13.40 for the last 200 days.

Atlas Corp. [ATCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlas Corp. [ATCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.67 and a Gross Margin at +55.76. Atlas Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.55.

Return on Total Capital for ATCO is now 6.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlas Corp. [ATCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.14. Additionally, ATCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlas Corp. [ATCO] managed to generate an average of $36,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Atlas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atlas Corp. [ATCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlas Corp. go to 21.00%.

Atlas Corp. [ATCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,211 million, or 57.70% of ATCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATCO stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 99,932,826, which is approximately 0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 25.33% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 7,920,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.12 million in ATCO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $48.23 million in ATCO stock with ownership of nearly 15.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Corp. [NYSE:ATCO] by around 4,687,370 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 3,707,037 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 132,694,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,088,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATCO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,009,224 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 936,041 shares during the same period.