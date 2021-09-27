EZFill Holdings Inc. [EZFL] moved up 14.48: Why It’s Important

EZFill Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EZFL] traded at a high on 09/24/21, posting a 14.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.32. The company report on September 22, 2021 that EzFill Retains KCSA Strategic Communications.

KCSA to provide integrated public relations and investor relations counsel.

EzFill Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) (“EzFill” or the “Company”), the first publicly traded on-demand mobile fuel company, announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications, a leading integrated communications firm, as its agency of record (AOR).

The market cap for EZFL stock reached $75.20 million, with 22.65 million shares outstanding and 12.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, EZFL reached a trading volume of 1802021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EZFill Holdings Inc. [EZFL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZFill Holdings Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.09.

How has EZFL stock performed recently?

EZFill Holdings Inc. [EZFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.19.

EZFill Holdings Inc. [EZFL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZFill Holdings Inc. [EZFL] shares currently have an operating margin of -183.55 and a Gross Margin at -91.28. EZFill Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -202.27.

Additionally, EZFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2,267.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.79.EZFill Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.