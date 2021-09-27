Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] Stock trading around $10.06 per share: What’s Next?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ESRT] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.24 during the day while it closed the day at $10.06. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Empire State Realty Trust to Participate at BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), a leading real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, announced that Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021, at 7:30 AM Eastern time as part of the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference. Additionally the Company will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021, and Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021, at the conference.

For investors interested in listening to the roundtable discussion, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at esrtreit.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until December 22, 2021.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stock has also gained 4.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESRT stock has declined by -15.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.42% and gained 7.94% year-on date.

The market cap for ESRT stock reached $1.75 billion, with 171.62 million shares outstanding and 141.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, ESRT reached a trading volume of 1990054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESRT shares is $12.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $13, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on ESRT stock. On March 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ESRT shares from 11 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESRT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.21.

ESRT stock trade performance evaluation

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, ESRT shares dropped by -1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.89 for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.59, while it was recorded at 9.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.90 for the last 200 days.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. go to 1.80%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,435 million, or 99.10% of ESRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,793,800, which is approximately 2.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.42% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,279,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.66 million in ESRT stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $136.37 million in ESRT stock with ownership of nearly 6.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ESRT] by around 15,246,539 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 11,087,269 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 116,347,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,681,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESRT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,725,527 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 991,626 shares during the same period.