Coursera Inc. [COUR] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $45

Coursera Inc. [NYSE: COUR] loss -2.49% or -0.88 points to close at $34.40 with a heavy trading volume of 1953747 shares. The company report on September 9, 2021 that New Coursera Study Indicates a Narrowing Gender Gap in Online Learning.

Women and Skills Report captures the pandemic’s impact on learning trends among women.

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR), one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, released a new study that examines the pandemic’s impact on skills and learning trends among women. The Women and Skills Report compares pre-pandemic enrollment and performance data with trends observed on the Coursera platform since the onset of the pandemic through June 2021. Women in the U.S. are learning online at higher rates compared to pre-pandemic, representing 52% of new learners in 2021, up from 47% in 2019, according to Coursera data. More women are also participating in certificate training programs aimed at entry-level digital jobs.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, COUR reached to a volume of 1953747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coursera Inc. [COUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUR shares is $54.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Coursera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $55 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Coursera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on COUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coursera Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67.

Trading performance analysis for COUR stock

Coursera Inc. [COUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.87.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.28 for Coursera Inc. [COUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.77, while it was recorded at 35.89 for the last single week of trading.

Coursera Inc. [COUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coursera Inc. [COUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.69 and a Gross Margin at +52.69. Coursera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.76.

Return on Total Capital for COUR is now -32.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.91. Additionally, COUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] managed to generate an average of -$85,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Coursera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coursera Inc. [COUR]

There are presently around $1,600 million, or 50.60% of COUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 16,603,063, which is approximately -21.524% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,689,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.93 million in COUR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $198.53 million in COUR stock with ownership of nearly 0.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coursera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Coursera Inc. [NYSE:COUR] by around 16,677,743 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 13,567,978 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 16,270,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,515,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,904,944 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,079,910 shares during the same period.