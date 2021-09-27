Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $415

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] traded at a high on 09/24/21, posting a 3.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $467.75. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Results.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) announced its operating results for the 16-week fourth quarter and the 52-week fiscal year, ended August 29, 2021.

Net sales for the quarter increased 17.5 percent, to $61.44 billion from $52.28 billion last year. Net sales for the fiscal year increased 17.7 percent, to $192.05 billion from $163.22 billion last year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3338256 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Costco Wholesale Corporation stands at 1.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.42%.

The market cap for COST stock reached $200.16 billion, with 443.04 million shares outstanding and 441.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, COST reached a trading volume of 3338256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $445.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $375 to $390. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $340 to $370, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on COST stock. On March 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for COST shares from 430 to 375.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is set at 7.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 1227.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, COST shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.66 for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 445.44, while it was recorded at 455.22 for the last single week of trading, and 386.53 for the last 200 days.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.46 and a Gross Margin at +12.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corporation go to 9.74%.

Insider trade positions for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]

There are presently around $140,926 million, or 69.40% of COST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,004,912, which is approximately 0.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,955,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.01 billion in COST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.83 billion in COST stock with ownership of nearly 0.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Costco Wholesale Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1,209 institutional holders increased their position in Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST] by around 16,077,779 shares. Additionally, 935 investors decreased positions by around 11,128,760 shares, while 345 investors held positions by with 274,078,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,284,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COST stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,135,595 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,485,632 shares during the same period.