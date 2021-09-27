Citigroup slashes price target on Progress Software Corporation [PRGS] – find out why.

Progress Software Corporation [NASDAQ: PRGS] closed the trading session at $53.10 on 09/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.25, while the highest price level was $53.86. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Progress Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Q3 Revenue and EPS Significantly Ahead of GuidanceFull Year 2021 Guidance Raised Again.

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.50 percent and weekly performance of 15.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 277.48K shares, PRGS reached to a volume of 2557951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Progress Software Corporation [PRGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRGS shares is $55.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRGS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Progress Software Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Progress Software Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on PRGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progress Software Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRGS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

PRGS stock trade performance evaluation

Progress Software Corporation [PRGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.21. With this latest performance, PRGS shares gained by 15.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.97 for Progress Software Corporation [PRGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.75, while it was recorded at 46.83 for the last single week of trading, and 44.84 for the last 200 days.

Progress Software Corporation [PRGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Progress Software Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Progress Software Corporation [PRGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progress Software Corporation go to 10.00%.

Progress Software Corporation [PRGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,428 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,537,673, which is approximately -3.446% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,864,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.32 million in PRGS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $91.59 million in PRGS stock with ownership of nearly -13.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in Progress Software Corporation [NASDAQ:PRGS] by around 6,510,475 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 2,521,721 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 36,695,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,728,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRGS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,788,376 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 407,121 shares during the same period.